Scotland vs Armenia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Scotland are set to play Armenia at Hampden Park on Wednesday at the UEFA Nations League.

Scotland come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Oleksandr Petrakov's Ukraine in their most recent game. Goals from West Ham United winger Andriy Yarmolenko, Benfica striker Roman Yaremchuk and Dnipro-1 striker Artem Dovbyk secured the win for Ukraine. Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor scored the consolation goal for Scotland.

Armenia, on the other hand, beat Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland 1-0 in their most recent game. A second-half goal from Krasnodar midfielder Eduard Spertsyan sealed the deal for Joaquin Caparros' Armenia.

Scotland vs Armenia Head-to-Head

Scotland will face Armenia for the first time in the UEFA Nations League.

Scotland form guide: L-D-D-W-W

Armenia form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Scotland vs Armenia Team News

Scotland

Scotland's squad does not lack quality. Experienced players like Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper David Marshall, Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson, Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong and Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper have all been included.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour and Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey have also been named. There could be potential debuts for Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly, Luton Town midfielder Allan Campbell and Sunderland attacker Ross Stewart.

Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes and Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack are both out injured.

Injured: Lyndon Dykes, Ryan Jack

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Armenia

For a long time, Armenia's star player has been Roma star Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The 33-year old announced his international retirement recently. Armenia don't lack experience; Astana right-back Kamo Hovhannisyan, Cadiz centre-back Varazdat Haroyan, Anorthosis Famagusta right-back Hovhannes Hambardzumyan and Slovan Bratislava midfielder Tigran Barseghyan are all experienced operators.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Scotland vs Armenia Predicted XI

Scotland Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Craig Gordon, Scott McTominay, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Stephen O'Donnell, Callum McGregor, Stuart Armstrong, Andrew Robertson, John McGinn, Che Adams, Ryan Christie

Armenia Predicted XI (5-3-2): David Yurchenko, Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Taron Voskanyan, Varazdat Haroyan, Arman Hovhannisyan, Kamo Hovhannisyan, Khoren Bayramyan, Hovhannes Harutyunyan, Eduard Spertsyan, Vahan Bichakhchyan, Sargis Adamyan

Scotland vs Armenia Prediction

Many of Scotland's players represent some of the biggest clubs in the world, so pedigree is certainly not an issue. Inconsistent performances have plagued them though, and one also has to wonder whether it was the right decision to hold international games following a gruelling club season, with players clearly tired.

Armenia, on the other hand, have relied in the past on the brilliance of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has been the greatest footballer to have emerged from the country. In his absence, it will be interesting to see who steps up.

Scotland to win.

Prediction: Scotland 2-1 Armenia

