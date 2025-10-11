Scotland vs Belarus Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025

The action continues in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as Scotland and Belarus square off at Hampden Park on Sunday. Carlos Alos Ferrer’s men have lost each of their three matches so far and will head into the weekend looking to finally get their qualifying campaign up and running.

Scotland maintained their fine run of results in the World Cup qualifiers as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Greece at Hampden Park on Thursday.

Steve Clarke’s side kicked off the campaign with a goalless draw against Denmark at the Parken Stadium on September 5, before securing a 2-0 victory over Belarus in the reverse fixture.

With seven points from a possible nine, Scotland are currently second in the Group C table, only behind first-placed Denmark on goal difference.

Elsewhere, Belarus were on the wrong end of a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Denmark when the two nations squared off at the ZTE Arena.

Ferrer’s men suffered defeat in each of their three qualifying games, conceding 13 goals and scoring just once to sit rock-bottom in the group standings.

Belarus, who are currently 100th in the FIFA World Rankings, head into the weekend without a win in seven straight competitive matches, a run stretching back to September 2024, when they secured a 1-0 victory over Luxembourg.

Scotland vs Belarus Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last five meetings between the sides, Scotland hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Belarus have picked up just one win in that time, which came in October 2005, when they beat Clarke’s men 1-0 in the World Cup qualifiers, while the spoils have been shared once.

Scotland are unbeaten in seven of their most recent eight competitive matches, picking up five wins and two draws since October 2024.

Belarus, meanwhile, have failed to taste victory in their last seven competitive games, losing four and claiming three draws since a 1-0 win over Luxembourg in the UEFA Nations League back in September 2024.

Scotland vs Belarus Prediction

Belarus have endured a horror start to the qualifiers and they have their work cut out against a well-drilled Scotland side who are seeking to take the lead in Group C.

Clarke’s men boast a superior and more experienced group, and we fancy them to come away with all three points at Hampden Park.

Prediction: Scotland 2-0 Belarus

Scotland vs Belarus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Scotland to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Scotland’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last six matches)

