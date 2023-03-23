Scotland vs Cyprus Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2023

Scotland kickstart their quest for a place in the 2024 European Championship with a home game against Cyprus in Group A on Saturday.

Temur Ketsbaia’s men head to Hampden Park on a dire run of seven consecutive defeats against the hosts and will be looking to snap this poor run.

With the success of their 2022 UEFA Nations League still in the air, Scotland will head into their European Championship opener with plenty of optimism.

Steve Clarke’s men picked up 13 points from six matches to finish first in Group B and gain to a higher league level with promotion to Group A.

Scotland now set out to secure back-to-back Euro appearances following their participation in 2021 (Euro 2020), when they suffered a group-stage exit.

For Cyprus, on the other hand, the goal will be to secure their first-ever outing at the European Championship.

Ketsbaia’s men endured a forgettable run in last year’s UEFA Nations League campaign, where they finished rock-bottom in Group C and suffered relegation as a result.

Cyprus were involved in two friendlies last November, losing 2-0 to Bulgaria four days before a pulsating 3-2 win over Israel at the HaMoshava Stadium.

Scotland vs Cyprus Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the eighth meeting between Scotland and Cyprus, with Clarke’s side winning all seven previous encounters between the sides.

In that time, Scotland netted a staggering 24 goals while keeping two clean sheets and shipping six goals.

Cyprus are winless in 16 of their last 17 matches away from home, losing 13 and claiming three draws since October 2019.

Scotland have won three of their last four competitive matches, with last September’s goalless draw against Ukraine being the exception.

Scotland vs Cyprus Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, Scotland are the firm favorites to come away with the desired results in this fixture.

Steve Clarke's side have been particularly solid on home soil and will feel confident that they have what it takes to secure a positive result in front of their fans. We predict an opening-day victory for the Scottish.

Prediction: Scotland 3-1 Cyprus

Scotland vs Cyprus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Scotland

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last five meetings since February 1989)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in the previous seven clashes between the teams)

