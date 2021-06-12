Scotland vs Czech Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

Scotland will host the Czech Republic at Hampden Park in their opening game of Euro 2020 on Monday.

With England and Croatia expected to finish in the top two spots, the result of Scotland vs Czech Republic will be crucial for both teams come Monday.

Finishing third in the group has added value at Euro 2020 as the four best teams to finish third from the six groups will make it to the knockout stages.

Scotland will hope to make home advantage count against the Czech Republic, who are perhaps the underdogs in group D.

Steve Clarke’s side picked up one win and one draw from the two international friendlies ahead of Euro 2020, while the Czech Republic won one and lost one.

Scotland vs Czech Republic Head-to-head

The international head-to-head between the two teams is even, as they have both won four games. One game has ended as a draw.

Scotland have the edge in more recent meetings, however, having won the last three games between the two sides.

The Scots won both games in the UEFA Nations League against Czech Republic in 2020, and will look to secure three points again come Monday.

Scotland form guide: D-D-W-D-W

Czech Republic form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Scotland vs Czech Republic Team News

Scotland

The Premier League quartet of Kieran Tierney, Andrew Robertson, Scott McTominay and John McGinn are expected to start for Scotland. Che Adams could lead the line, and Lyndon Dykes could support him in a two-man strike-force.

Apart from John Fleck, who is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, Scotland will have a fully-fit squad for their opener.

Unavailable: John Fleck

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic will hope their West Ham duo Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek replicate their fine club form at Euro 2020.

Patrik Schick will be a key player up front and will hope to impress. The likes of Vladimir Darida and Jakub Jankto are expected to provide creativity from the number 10 role and wide areas respectively.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Scotland vs Czech Republic Predicted Lineups

Scotland probable lineup (3-5-2): David Marshall; Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O'Donnell, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Andy Robertson; Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams

Czech Republic probable lineup (4-2-3-1): Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril; Tomas Soucek, Alex Kral; Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick

Scotland vs Czech Republic Prediction

Both teams will see this game as a must-win fixture considering the strength of the two other teams in Group D. Scotland are slight favorites, and have played some good football under Clarke in recent friendlies.

The hosts could just edge it at Hamden Park and take a big first step towards qualification for the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

Prediction: Scotland 2-1 Czech Republic

