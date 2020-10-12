Scotland vs Czech Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

After a big win over Slovakia on Sunday that has taken them to the top of their UEFA Nations League group, Scotland play host to the Czech Republic this Wednesday.

Steve Clarke’s Scotland side have been in good form recently, going unbeaten in their last seven games. The Czech Republic, meanwhile, defeated Israel on Sunday, and the winners of this game will top their UEFA Nations League group for the time being.

Scotland vs Czech Republic Head-to-Head

Scotland’s form has been excellent recently, and they actually defeated the Czech Republic in Olomouc in September’s UEFA Nations League clash. They also advanced to the playoff final for a spot at next summer’s European Championships last week when they edged past Israel.

That result leaves Steve Clarke’s side needing to beat Serbia for a spot at the tournament – and if they do so, then interestingly, they would face the Czech Republic again in the group stage.

Historically, Scotland have faced the Czechs on eight occasions. They’ve won three of those matches, losing four and drawing one, but it’s worth noting that they haven’t lost to them since October 2010.

Scotland form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Czech Republic form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Scotland vs Czech Republic Team News

Scotland have had a handful of withdrawals for this recent run of games. Liam Cooper, Scott McKenna, Liam Palmer and Kieran Tierney have all been forced out, while Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie and Oliver Burke all withdrew from the squad too.

Injured: Liam Cooper, Scott McKenna, Liam Palmer, Kieran Tierney, Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, Oliver Burke

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Czech Republic have no reported injury or suspension concerns coming into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Scotland vs Czech Republic Predicted XI

Scotland predicted XI (3-5-2): David Marshall, Scott McTominay, Declan Gallagher, Andrew Considine, Stephen O’Donnell, John Fleck, John McGinn, James McLean, Andrew Robertson, Ryan Fraser, Lyndon Dykes

Czech Republic predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tomas Vaclik, Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Ondrej Kudela, Jan Boril, Tomas Soucek, Alex Kral, Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Lukas Provod, Matej Vydra

Scotland vs Czech Republic Prediction

This should be a close game, but it’s safe to say that the momentum right now is lying with Scotland. Not only did they defeat the Czechs back in September, but Steve Clarke has them playing excellent football and key men like John McGinn and Andrew Robertson are in sublime form right now.

There’s every possibility that the Czechs could catch Scotland on an off-day and pull out a big win, but based on the previous game between the two, the Tartan Army have to be considered the favourites here.

Prediction: Scotland 2-0 Czech Republic