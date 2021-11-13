Scotland vs Denmark prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Scotland are set to play Denmark at Hampden Park on Monday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Scotland come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Roberto Bordin's Moldova in their most recent game. Goals from Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson and Southampton forward Che Adams ensured victory for Steve Clarke's Scotland.

Denmark, on the other hand, beat Hakan Ericson's Faroe Islands 3-1. Goals from Bologna winger Andreas Skov Olsen, Hoffenheim forward Jacob Bruun Larsen and Atalanta full-back Joakim Maehle sealed the deal for Kasper Hjulmand's Denmark. NSI Runavik striker Klaemint Olsen scored the consolation goal for the Faroe Islands.

Scotland vs Denmark Head-to-Head

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Scotland hold the advantage. They have won 10 games and lost seven.

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with Denmark beating Scotland 2-0. First-half goals from Valencia utility man Daniel Wass and Atalanta full-back Joakim Maehle secured the win for Denmark.

Scotland form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Denmark form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Scotland vs Denmark Team News

Scotland

Scotland will be without Norwich City centre-back Grant Hanley and Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser, with both players nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

Despite this, manager Steve Clarke has a strong squad to work with. Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney and Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson both feature, alongside Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, the Southampton duo of Adam Armstrong and Che Adams and Celtic midfielder David Turnbull.

There could be a potential debut for St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark.

Injured: Grant Hanley, Ryan Fraser

Doubtful: Scott McTominay

Suspended: None

Denmark

Meanwhile, Denmark too will be missing some players. Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Brentford midfielder Mathias Jensen, Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen and Hoffenheim forward Robert Skov are all out injured.

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, AC Milan centre-back Simon Kjaer, Sevilla midfielder Thomas Delaney, RB Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen and Ajax winger Mohamed Daramy have all been named. There could be a potential debut for AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper Peter Vindahl Jensen.

Injured: Mathias Jensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Robert Skov, Joachim Andersen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Scotland vs Denmark Predicted XI

Scotland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Craig Gordon, Jack Hendry, Liam Cooper, Kieran Tierney, Nathan Patterson, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Andrew Robertson, David Turnbull, Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong

Andy Robertson @andrewrobertso5 Job done, playoff secured!!

COME ON THE SCOTIA 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💙 Job done, playoff secured!!COME ON THE SCOTIA 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💙 https://t.co/jyh9Gksdsm

Denmark Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kasper Schmeichel, Jannik Vestergaard, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Jens Stryger Larsen, Thomas Delaney, Jesper Lindstrom, Joakim Maehle, Andreas Skov Olsen, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Yussuf Poulsen

Scotland vs Denmark Prediction

Scotland have an exciting squad, with the likes of John McGinn, Kieran Tierney and Billy Gilmour providing experience and youth to the side. Andrew Robertson is the squad's star player and captain, with the Liverpool left-back regarded by many as the best in the world in his position.

Denmark, on the other hand, have built a superb side under the management of Kasper Hjulmand. The 49-year old's work with the national side has not gone unnoticed, with Aston Villa linked with him recently. The Danes boast quality across the field.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 🇩🇰 DENMARK ARE HEADING TO THE WORLD CUP 🇩🇰



They go a perfect 8/8 in qualifying and reach consecutive World Cups for the first time since 1998-2002 👏 🇩🇰 DENMARK ARE HEADING TO THE WORLD CUP 🇩🇰They go a perfect 8/8 in qualifying and reach consecutive World Cups for the first time since 1998-2002 👏 https://t.co/r3Cr10jEFx

Denmark should beat Scotland.

Prediction: Scotland 1-2 Denmark

Edited by Abhinav Anand