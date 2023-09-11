Scotland vs England Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12th 2023

Scotland play host to England this Tuesday in an international friendly match at Hampden Park.

Scotland are coming into this game in great form, having won five out of five matches in their qualification campaign for UEFA Euro 2024. Most recently, they overcame Cyprus 0-3.

England, meanwhile, slipped up this weekend, drawing 1-1 with Ukraine in Poland. Prior to this, though, they’d won four in a row, including an excellent 1-2 victory in Italy.

Scotland vs England Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Scotland and England have faced off on countless occasions dating back to 1872, and generally, England have gotten the upper hand. However, last time these sides faced off was during the group stages of UEFA Euro 2020, and the game ended 0-0.

The last time England travelled to Hampden Park for a game, it ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw, with Harry Kane salvaging a point for the Three Lions with a late goal.

Scotland’s Scott McTominay is, strangely enough, currently the joint-top scorer in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers, alongside Romelu Lukaku and Rasmus Holjund. He’s scored six goals thus far.

England captain Harry Kane can extend his goalscoring record further if he finds the net against Scotland. He currently has 58 goals to his name for his country after breaking Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 earlier this year.

England are currently the top scorers overall in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying, with 16 goals thus far.

Scotland vs England Prediction

On paper, England are a far superior team to their old rivals, but it’s arguable that Scotland are riding the better run of form right now.

However, it’s safe to say that form and class tend to go out of the window in these kinds of games, particularly when, as in this case, there’s nothing on the line.

With all things considered, then, we should expect goals from both teams in this match, which could go either way. Given the form of Scotland, though, the best bet seems to be a draw.

Prediction: Scotland 2-2 England

Scotland vs England Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score – Yes (Both sides have been freely scoring in Euro 2024 qualifiers, and neither seem to have a watertight defense).

Tip 3: Harry Kane to score for England – Yes (Kane scored the last time England visited Hampden Park and will hope to extend his scoring record this week).