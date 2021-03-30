Scotland vs Faroe Islands prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Scotland host the Faroe Islands at Hampden Park on Wednesday night, with manager Steve Clarke under the scanner following recent results.

Since qualifying for the European Championships in November, Scotland's form has dipped drastically. They have not won any of the four games that they have played since.

In this World Cup qualifying campaign, Scotland have two points from two games so far.

They secured a very creditable draw against Austria in the first game, twice coming back from behind to take a point from a 2-2 draw.

We are back to Hampden on Wednesday night as we take on the Faroe Islands.



Read our match preview here.#SCOFRO 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇫🇴https://t.co/Sc0vk0Z9Vp — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 29, 2021

In the previous game that they played, Scotland drew 1-1 with Israel in Tel Aviv. Dor Peretz gave Israel the lead in the first half, but that lead only lasted 11 minutes into the second half, with Ryan Fraser equalizing for Scotland.

Faroe Islands had a few moments of hope and joy in their last game, when they took the lead against Austria. However, the Austrians scored three times to extinguish any hopes of a huge upset.

FULL TIME | Israel 1-1 Scotland.



Goals either side of the break mean it is a point apiece in Tel Aviv.#ISRSCO pic.twitter.com/cLmR60f5Ph — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 28, 2021

Scotland vs Faroe Islands Head-to-Head

Advertisement

So far, Scotland have not lost in any of their nine games against the Faroe Islands. They have won seven of those games, and drawn two more.

Scotland vs Faroe Islands Team News

Scotland

The Scottish team are not expected to change much for this encounter. Key players like captain Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay and Kieran Tierney are set to keep their places in the side.

Ryan Fraser is set to start again, alongside Che Adams up top.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Faroe Islands

At the moment, there are no concerns for the Faroes, with respect to either injuries or suspensions.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Scotland vs Faroe Islands Predicted XIs

Scotland Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): David Marshall; Grant Hanley, Declan Gallagher, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O'Donnell, Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Andy Robertson; Ryan Fraser; Ryan Christie, Che Adams

Faroe Islands Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Gunnar Nielsen; Gilli Rolantsson, Heini Vatnsdal, Sonni Nattestad, Viljormur Davidsen; Solvi Vatnhamar, Hallur Hansson, Gunnar Vatnhamar, Meinhard Olsen; Klaemint Olsen; Joan Simun Edmundsson

Scotland vs Faroe Islands Prediction

We are predicting that Scotland will win this game, despite the mediocre results that they have secured in their last few games.

The Scotts have quality players who should give them enough ammunition to beat the Faroes in this game.

Prediction: Scotland 2-0 Faroe Islands