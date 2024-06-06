Scotland vs Finland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2024

Scotland's preparations for Euro 2024 will draw to an end on Friday when they take on Finland at home in an international friendly. The Scots are set to head into the Euros with their armour harbouring considerable wear and tear.

It took them close to an hour to open the scoring against a much-weaker Gibraltar in their latest outing. Ryan Christie and Che Adams got on the scoresheet for the Tartan Army to help them snap a seven-game winless streak across all competitions.

They need to gather more momentum ahead of Euro 2024, and the Scotland camp's mood could use some lifting.

Meanwhile, this will be Finland's final outing before the UEFA Nations League start in September. Markku Kanerva's side failed to secure qualification to the Euros after falling 4-1 to Wales in the playoff semi-finals.

Since then, they have played two friendlies, registering a 2-1 win over Estonia in March earlier this year and losing 4-2 to Portugal on Tuesday night. Much like their Friday opponents, Finland's recent record is nothing to write home about.

They have lost five of their last eight matches across all competitions. The three wins they have posted in this period have come against Northern Ireland, San Marino and Estonia.

Scotland vs Finland Head-to-Head

Scotland are unbeaten in eight meetings with Finland. They have won six and drawn two. The last two international friendlies between Scotland and Finland have ended as draws with the same 1-1 scoreline.

Scotland form guide: W-L-L-D-D

Finland form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Scotland vs Finland Team News

Scotland

Scott McTominay, John Souttar and Stuart Armstrong are all expected to feature against Finland after being absent in the game against Gibraltar.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Finland

Teemu Pukki bagged a brace against Portugal and is set to lead the line for Finland on Friday. Leo Vaisanen and Robin Lod are expected to return to the starting lineup against Scotland.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Scotland vs Finland Predicted Lineups

Scotland Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Angus Gunn; Anthony Ralston, Scott McKenna, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney; Ryan Jack, Billy Gilmour; Ryan Christie, Callum McGregor, James Forrest; Che Adams

Finland Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Nikolai Alho, Robert Ivanov, Richard Jensen, Ilmari Niskanen; Matti Peltola, Anssi Suhonen; Juho Talvitie, Robin Lod, Oliver Antman; Teemu Pukki

Scotland vs Finland Prediction

Scotland have historically done well against Finland. On paper, they appear to be the stronger side. But Finland will feel confident after stretching Portugal on Tuesday. This has the makings to be an entertaining encounter but the Tartan Army should come away with the win.

Prediction: Scotland 2-1 Finland