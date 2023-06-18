Scotland vs Georgia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20, 2023

Scotland welcome Georgia to Hampden Park in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Tuesday (June 20).

The hosts have got their campaign off to a flying start, winning all three games. In their previous outing, Scotland had a 2-1 comeback win over Norway. Late goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean helped them overturn a deficit after Erling Haaland had broken the deadlock in the 61st minute.

Georgia, meannwhile, won 2-1 at Cyprus on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run in the competition. Both teams will look to conclude the international window with a win.

Scotland vs Georgia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times, with all meetings coming in European qualifiers, with each team winning twice.

Interestingly, both teams have two home wins. Three of their four meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

The two teams first met in the qualifying phase of the 2008 edition of the competition. They last met in the 2016 qualifiers, with Georgia winning 1-0 at home.

Scotland have outscored Georgia 7-3 in three games and also have the better defensive record, conceding once to Georgia's two.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their two home games in qualifying.

Scotland have won their last five home games, keeping four clean sheets.

Georgia have lost once in 15 games across competitions and have lost once in eight away games.

Scotland vs Georgia Prediction

Scotland have a 100% record in qualifying and against Georgia. They have lost once in 15 games and have won four of their last five away games.

Scotland have won their last five home games, keeping four clean sheets. Considering their solid form in the qualifying campaign, expect a narrow win for them.

Prediction: Scotland 2-1 Georgia

Scotland vs Georgia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Scotland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Lyndon Dykes to score or assist any time - Yes

