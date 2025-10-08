Scotland vs Greece Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9th 2025

Scotland will welcome Greece to Hampden Park in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. Both teams have one win from two games and the hosts have a one-point lead over Ethniki.

The Tartan Army are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions. They have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign and after a goalless draw against Denmark in their qualifying campaign opener last month, they won 2-0 away at Belarus in their previous outing. Che Adams opened the scoring in the 43rd minute and an own goal from Zakhar Volkov in the second half doubled their lead.

The visitors defeated Belarus in their qualifying campaign opener last month, recording a 5-1 home win. They failed to build on that form and suffered a 3-0 loss to Denmark last time around.

Scotland vs Greece Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between them and they have met just four times. All four games have produced conclusive results, with two wins for either team.

They last met in the UEFA Nations League playoffs in March and both teams registered away wins. Ethniki secured promotion to League A, with a 3-1 win on aggregate.

Three of the four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts have kept five clean sheets in their last six games in the World Cup qualifiers.

Greece have seen conclusive results in their last 14 games across all competitions, recording 10 wins.

The visitors have scored at least three goals in four of their six games in 2025.

The hosts have suffered two defeats across all competitions in the last 12 months, with one of them registered against Ethniki.

Scotland vs Greece Prediction

The Tartan Army have kept clean sheets in their two games in the qualifiers thus far and will look to build on that form in their first home game of the campaign. They have lost just one of their last nine games in the World Cup qualifiers, with that loss registered at home in the playoffs against Ukraine.

Ethniki have won just one of their last five games in the qualifiers, with that triumph registered at home. They have failed to score in three games in that period.

Considering the hosts' recent record in the qualifiers and better defensive record than Greece, we back the Tartan Army to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Scotland 2-0 Greece

Scotland vs Greece Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Scotland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

