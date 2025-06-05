Scotland vs Iceland Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

Scotland will invite Iceland to Hampden Park in an international friendly on Friday. Both teams will play their first friendly match of the year.

The hosts were last in action against Greece in the UEFA Nations League playoffs in March. They registered a 1-0 away win in the first leg, with Scott McTominay scoring the only goal from the penalty spot. They failed to continue that form and suffered a 3-0 home loss two days later and were relegated to League B.

The visitors were also last in action in the Nations League in March and lost 5-2 on aggregate to Kosovo. With that loss, they were relegated to League C. Real Sociedad striker Orri Óskarsson scored a goal apiece in each leg.

Scotland vs Iceland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met six times in all competitions and will square off for the first time in an international friendly. The hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings and have a 100% record in this fixture.

The Tartan Army have scored at least two goals in five of their six meetings against the visitors.

Strákarnir okkar have endured a poor run of form and have lost their last three games in all competitions, scoring one goal apiece in each game.

The Tartan Army have seen conclusive results in their last four games, recording three wins.

Iceland have registered just one win in their last seven games in all competitions, suffering five losses.

They last met in the 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and the hosts registered 2-1 wins in the home and away games.

The visitors have conceded at least two goals in six of their last seven games in all competitions.

Scotland vs Iceland Prediction

The hosts have been in good touch recently, winning three of their last five games and have also kept three clean sheets in these games. They have scored two goals apiece in their last four games in this fixture and will look to build on that form.

Strákarnir okkar have lost their last three games, conceding nine goals while scoring three, and will look to improve upon that record. They are yet to register a win against the hosts, which is a cause for concern.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the Tartan Army's dominance in this fixture, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Scotland 2-1 Iceland

Scotland vs Iceland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Scotland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

