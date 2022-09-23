Scotland vs Ireland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Scotland will host Ireland at Hampden Park on Saturday night in another round of their UEFA Nations League group stage campaign.

The Tartan Terriers have enjoyed a largely solid Nations League run. They picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Ukraine in their last outing, with John McGinn scoring the opener in the 70th minute before Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score a brace and seal a deserved victory.

Scotland sit atop the league standings with nine points from seven matches. They will be determined to build on their latest results when they play this weekend.

Ireland kicked off their continental campaign with back-to-back losses but have now bounced back. They played out a 1-1 draw against Ukraine in their last outing, with Nathan Collins opening the scoring with his first-ever international goal before their opponents leveled the scores minutes after the restart.

The visitors have picked up just four points from an obtainable 12 and sit third in the group. Failure to win this weekend will end their chances of promotion.

Scotland vs Ireland Head-to-Head

There have been 12 meetings between Scotland and Ireland. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been three draws between the two sides.

The two nations last faced off in the reverse meeting of Saturday's fixture, with the Boys in Green winning 3-0.

Scotland Form Guide (UEFA Nations League): W-W-L-W

Ireland Form Guide (UEFA Nations League): D-W-L-L

Scotland vs Ireland Team News

Scotland

Everton fullback Nathan Patterson came off injured in the hosts' last game and will join Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Liam Cooper and Ross Stewart on the list of absentees ahead of Saturday's match.

Injured: Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Liam Cooper, Ross Stewart, Nathan Patterson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ireland

Norwich's Andrew Omobamidele is out with an injury and has been excluded from the squad this month.

Injured: Andrew Omobamidele

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Scotland vs Ireland Predicted XI

Scotland Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Craig Gordon; Aaron Hickey, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Kieran Tierney; Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor; Stuart Armstrong, John McGinn, Ryan Christie; Che Adams

Ireland Predicted XI (3-5-2): Gavin Bazunu; John O'Shea, Nathan Collins, John Egan; James McClean, Jayson Molumby, Josh Cullen, Jason Knight, Matt Doherty; Scott Hogan, Troy Parrott

Scotland vs Ireland Prediction

Scotland are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won three of their last four matches after going winless in their three prior. They have lost just one of their last seven games on home soil and will be looking forward to this one.

Ireland have won just one of their four Nations League games. They are winless in their last two games on the road and we expect them to lose here.

Prediction: Scotland 2-1 Ireland

