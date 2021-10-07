Scotland vs Israel prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers return this week and will see Scotland host Israel in group F on Saturday at Hampden Park.

Scotland have performed fairly well in their World Cup qualification campaign so far. They have lost just once in six games, a 2-0 away defeat to Denmark last month and then beat Moldova and Austria 1-0 in their next games.

Scotland sit second in group F with 11 points from six games. They have failed to qualify for the last five editions of the FIFA World Cup and will be hoping to feature at the prestigious tournament next year.

Israel have lost twice in their World Cup Qualifiers so far with both losses coming against first-placed Denmark. After losing 2-0 to Denmark in their opening qualification game, they went unbeaten in their next four games, including a three-game winning run. Their run, however, was ended by the Danes last month as they lost 5-0.

The Blue and Whites are just one point behind their Saturday hosts in the group table. They are looking to make their first World Cup appearance since 1970.

Scotland vs Israel Head-to-Head

There have been nine meetings between the two nations in the past. Scotland have won five of those games while Israel have won just twice. The other two games ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the reverse meeting of Saturday's fixture. The game ended 1-1 with Dor Peretz and Ryan Fraser scoring for Israel and Scotland respectively.

Scotland Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): W-W-L-L-D

Israel Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): L-W-W-L-W

Scotland vs Israel Team News

Scotland

Callum McGregor and Stuart Armstrong have both just returned from injuries and have been included in the 24-man squad. Their fitness will be determined before the game on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Callum McGregor, Stuart Armstrong

Suspended: None

Israel

Orel Dgani, Eitan Tibi, Taleb Twatha and Eyal Golasa are all out due to injuries. Hatem Abd Elhamed is suspended for the game. Shon Weissman is a doubt after feeling ill and will take a COVID test to determine his availability.

Injured: Orel Dgani, Eitan Tibi, Taleb Twatha, Eyal Golasa

Doubtful: Shon Weissman

Suspended: Hatem Abd Elhamed

Scotland vs Israel Predicted XI

Scotland Predicted XI (3-5-2): Craig Gordon; Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O'Donnell, Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Andy Robertson; Lydon Dykes, Che Adams.

Israel Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ofir Marciano; Ofri Arad, Joel Abu Hana, Nir Bitton; Eli Dasa, Bibras Natkho, Dan Glazer, Sun Menahem; Manor Solomon; Munas Dabbur, Eran Zahavi

Scotland vs Israel Prediction

The game on Saturday features two teams separated by one point on the table. Israel have scored the second-most goals in the group, only behind Denmark. Scotland on the other have conceded the second least goals behind the Danes as well.

Points should be shared between the sides on Saturday.

Prediction: Scotland 1-1 Israel

