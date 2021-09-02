Scotland vs Moldova prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Scotland host Moldova at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Saturday for a Group F encounter in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Tartan Army are looking to bounce back from their midweek loss to Denmark, which extended their winless run to four games.

They still have five points in the bag courtesy of draws to Austria and Israel before a victory against Luxembourg.

However, Steve Clarke's side are fourth in Group F and must start winning games if they are to have a chance of coming second in the group at least.

The upcoming fixture provides them with a chance to do exactly that. Moldova, ranked a lowly 175 in the world, also lay bottom of the group with a solitary point.

Scotland vs Moldova Head-To-Head

There have only been two clashes between the sides before, both coming in the qualifying for the 2006 World Cup.

While Moldiva held Scotland at home to a 1-1 draw, the latter won the return leg in Glasgow 2-0.

WORLD CUP QUALIFICATION EUROPE:



Moldova 0-2 Austria FT — INT Football Updates (@FIFAINTUPDATES) September 1, 2021

Scotland Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Moldova Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Scotland vs Moldova Team News

Scotland

The Tartan Army have quite a few absentees with Celtic duo James Forrest and Greg Taylor pulling out of the squad with injuries.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, Southampton's Stuart Armstrong and striker Kevin Nisbet are also out injured.

Furthermore, John McGinn has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain in isolation, like Nathan Patterson, who came in contact with a positive case at Rangers.

Injured: Scott McTominay, James Forrest, Greg Taylor, Stuart Armstrong and Kevin Nisbet

Suspended: None

Unavailable: John McGinn and Nathan Patterson

FULL TIME | Denmark 2-0 Scotland.



Two quick-fire goals in the first half give the hosts all three points in Copenhagen.#DENSCO pic.twitter.com/Q3lVS9o3vP — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 1, 2021

Moldova

Moldova have a clean bill of health and on top of that, will have four players back from suspension.

Igor Armas, Catalin Carp and Vadim Rata had accumulated two yellow cards, while Ion Nicoleascu was sent off.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Scotland vs Moldova Predicted XI

Scotland (3-5-2): Craig Gordon; Scott McKenna, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney; Ryan Fraser, Callum McGregor, Billy Gilmour, David Turnbull, Andrew Robertson; Lydon Dykes, Che Adams.

Moldova (3-4-3): Stanislav Namasco; Veaceslav Posmac, Vadim Bolohan, Alexandru Epureanu; Ion Jardan, Artur Ionita, Andrei Cojocari, Oleg Reabciuk; Sergiu Platica, Igor Costrov; Vitalie Damascan.

Scotland vs Moldova Prediction

Scotland are on a rough patch of form at the moment. But they still have enough quality to beat Moldova, who're one the weakest sides in the world, let alone Europe.

Prediction: Scotland 2-0 Moldova

