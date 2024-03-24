Scotland vs Northern Ireland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26th 2024

Scotland continue their preparations for the upcoming European Championship when they play host to Northern Ireland in a friendly on Tuesday.

Michael O'Neill’s men journey to Hampden Park looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last four meetings since December 1983.

Scotland were denied a winning start to the year as they suffered a 4-0 hammering against Netherlands at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Friday.

Steve Clarke’s men have now gone six consecutive games without a win across all competitions, dating back to last September’s 3-0 victory over Cyprus.

Despite failing to win their final two Euro 2024 qualifying games, Scotland finished second in Group A with 17 points from a possible 24 to secure their spot in Germany.

Northern Ireland, on the other hand, were denied a second consecutive victory as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Romania at the National Arena last Friday.

This followed an impressive 2-0 win over Denmark in their final game of the European Championship qualifiers on November 20.

However, Northern Ireland finished bottom but one in Group H of their Euro qualifiers after picking up just nine points from a possible 30.

Scotland vs Northern Ireland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 36 meetings between the sides, Scotland boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Northern Ireland have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Clarke’s men are unbeaten in their last four games against Northern Ireland, claiming three wins and one draw since a 2-0 loss in December 1983.

Northern Ireland have lost all but one of their last five away matches, with Friday’s 1-1 draw with Romania being the exception.

Scotland have failed to win their last six matches across all competitions, losing four and picking up two draws since 3-0 victory over Cyprus on September 8.

Scotland vs Northern Ireland Prediction

Fresh off the back of a disappointing defeat display against the Netherlands, Scotland will head into Tuesday’s game looking to pick up a morale-boosting result. While we expect Northern Ireland to put up a fight, we are backing Scotland to extend their dominance in this fixture in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Scotland 2-0 Northern Ireland

Scotland vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Scotland to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Scotland have kept four clean sheets in their last four games against Northern Ireland)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of Scotland’s last nine outings)