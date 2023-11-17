Scotland vs Norway Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19th 2023

Scotland will host Norway at Hampden Park on Sunday in another round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side have enjoyed a memorable European qualification campaign and are set to make their first appearance in the final tournament since 1996. They played out a 2-2 draw against Georgia in their last game, falling behind twice and coming back to draw level on both occasions via second-half goals from Scott McTominay and Lawrence Shankland.

Scotland sit second in Group A with 16 points from seven games. They will be looking to wrap up their international break on a high in front of their home fans.

Norway, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the qualifiers and are hoping for a playoff spot with automatic qualification now out of sight. They were in action on Thursday, hosting the Faroe Islands at the Ullevaal Stadion and winning 2-0 via goals from Oscar Bobb and Jorgen Strand Larsen, with the former recording his maiden international strike.

The visitors sit third in the table with 10 points and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Scotland vs Norway Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Scotland and Norway. The hosts have won 10 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won just three times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The visitors have lost their last two games in this fixture and have won just one of their last five.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four matches.

Scotland have the second-best defensive record in Group A with a goal concession tally of five.

Løvene were ranked 42nd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit eight places behind their weekend opponents.

Scotland vs Norway Prediction

Scotland are on a four-game winless streak, with three of those games ending in defeat. They have, however, won their last six competitive games on home turf and will fancy their chances ahead of the weekend clash.

Norway, meanwhile, have won five of their last six games across all competitions after winning just one of their previous seven. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat against Scotland on Sunday.

Prediction: Scotland 2-1 Norway

Scotland vs Norway Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Scotland to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the hosts' last four matches)