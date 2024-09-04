Scotland vs Poland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2024

Scotland will invite Poland to Hampden Park in their UEFA Nations League campaign opener on Thursday. The Tartan Army have earned a promotion from League B after finishing as the Group B1 winners.

The hosts have won just one of their last 12 games in all competitions, with that triumph coming in a friendly against Gibraltar in June. They lost two of their three games in UEFA Euro 2024 and were eliminated from the group stage. In their previous outing, they lost 1-0 to Hungary, failing to score for the first time in five games.

The visitors had won their first four games of the year but failed to build on that form and went winless in the group stage of Euro 2024, suffering two losses. In their previous outing, Robert Lewandowski's penalty helped them hold France to a 1-1 draw.

Scotland will meet Portugal in their next match and Biało-Czerwoni will conclude their international break against Croatia.

Scotland vs Poland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 11 times in all competitions and will meet for the first time in the Nations League. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors leading 3-2 in wins and six games ending in draws.

They last met in a friendly in 2022 at Hampden Park, with that match ending in a 1-1 draw. Interestingly, five of the last six meetings between the two teams have ended in stalemates.

The Tartan Army are unbeaten in their last four games in the Nations League, recording three wins and keeping two clean sheets.

Poland, meanwhile, have just one win in their last five games in the Nations League, suffering three defeats and failing to score in two games.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Scotland vs Poland Prediction

The hosts have endured a poor run of form recently with just one win in their last 12 games in all competitions. Interestingly, they have an unbeaten home record in the Nations League, winning seven of the eight games.

Steve Clarke has called up four uncapped players for the two Nations League games and will be without the services of Che Adams, who pulled out of the squad earlier this week.

The Red-Whites suffered two defeats in the group stage of the Euro 2024 group stage, scoring just one goal each in these games, and will look to improve upon that goalscoring record. They are winless in their last six meetings against the hosts, with five games ending in draws.

Both teams play for the first time since their elimination from the group stage of Euro 2024 and will look to return to winning ways. Nonetheless, considering their current form and recent history, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Scotland 1-1 Poland

Scotland vs Poland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score or assist any time - Yes

