Scotland vs Poland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021-22

Scotland and Poland go head-to-head in a thrilling international friendly fixture at the Hampden Park Stadium on Thursday.

Both nations have been granted automatic qualification into the next round of World Cup qualifiers following the disqualification of Ukraine and Russia respectively.

Despite picking up six wins from their final six group-stage games, Scotland finished runners-up in Group F of the World Cup qualifiers with 23 points from 10 games.

This set up a mouth-watering playoff semi-final clash with Ukraine. However, following the disqualification of Oleksandr Petrakov’s men due to the ongoing war, the Tartan Army were handed a free pass to the next round of qualifiers.

Scotland have scored 10 goals and kept five clean sheets in their last six games and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Like the hosts, Poland secured a second-placed finish in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers after picking up 20 points from 10 games.

Following the disqualification of Russia, who they were scheduled to face in the playoff semi-finals, Czeslaw Michniewicz’s side were granted an automatic qualification to the next round of the playoffs.

Poland saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end against Hungary in their most recent outing, and will look to quickly bounce back to winning ways.

Scotland vs Poland Head-To-Head

There have been 10 previous meetings between the sides. Poland boast a slightly superior record, claiming three wins in that time. Scotland have picked up one fewer win, while the spoils have been shared on five different occasions.

Scotland Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Poland Form Guide: D-W-W-W-L

Scotland vs Poland Team News

Scotland

Liverpool star Andy Robertson is a doubt for Scotland after the full-back missed Liverpool's FA Cup quarter-final clash with Nottingham Forest due to illness. John Souttar and Liam Cooper are both missing from the Scotland squad through injury.

Injured: John Souttar, Liam Cooper

Doubtful: Andy Robertson

Suspended: None

Poland

Poland have called-up an experienced side for their friendly against the Tartan Army, including the attacking trio of Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik and Krzysztof Piątek.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Scotland vs Poland Predicted XI

Scotland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Craig Gordon; Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney; Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour, Callum McGregor, John McGinn; Lyndon Dykes, Ryan Christie, Che Adams

Poland Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczęsny; Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Tomasz Kędziora; Matty Cash, Piotr Zieliński, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Jakub Moder, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Robert Lewandowski, Krzysztof Piatek

Scotland vs Poland Prediction

Both sides have called-up a strong squad for this tie and we can expect a thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action.

We predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Scotland 1-1 Poland

