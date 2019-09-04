Kyle Lafferty backs Ryan Kent to emulate Eden Hazard

Ryan Kent moved to Rangers from Liverpool on the transfer deadline day.

What's the story?

Former Rangers FC attacker Kyle Lafferty believes that Ryan Kent can become as good as Real Madrid's Eden Hazard one day.

In case you didn't know...

Kent joined the Scottish Premiership side, Rangers FC for £7 million from Liverpool on transfer deadline day.

The winger impressed during his loan spell with Steven Gerrard's side last season, scoring six and assisting four goals in 27 SPFL appearances. He was awarded the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year for his exploits and was also included in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.

On the other hand, Lafferty won three Scottish Premier League titles during his two spells at the Ibrox Stadium, making over 120 league appearances. He currently plays for the Eliteserien side, Sarpsborg 08 FF.

The heart of the matter

Northern Ireland international Lafferty said that Kent can become as good as Real Madrid's Eden Hazard one day. Speaking to Daily Record, he said:

"After one game last season I spoke to Ryan in the showers. People were raving about Eden Hazard and his ability to know what he’s going to do before the ball comes to him.

"I said to Kenty, ‘Mate, you could be as good as him, if not better.’

"He has everything in his locker. He could probably add a few more goals but the chances he creates and winning games is what he does. I’m excited already to see him play.

"It’s crazy to think he’s back. This is the biggest and most significant signing of the season."

He also stated that the youngster is among the top three players he has played with during his career.

"Ryan’s in the top three of the best I’ve played with and I’ve had Dybala and Belotti as team-mates. I’m more than happy to say that as he provides something special.

"It’s about how he takes the ball, how he runs with it and I’ve seen him absolutely destroy defenders. He can do that even with three or four defenders around him.

"Ryan’s a match-winner and to have him in your team with a good foundation around him is a massive statement for Rangers. After the disappointment of losing the Old Firm game on Sunday, this news will get everyone back on board from that downer.

"It’s the ideal lift for all of the supporters.

"Kenty is the one player who’ll get everyone out of their seats again. It’s a huge tonic.

"If there is any player who’s going to help Rangers to land 55 then it’s him."

What's next?

After a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Celtic in the Old Firm Derby, Rangers will be looking forward to returning to winning ways when they meet Livingston FC after the international break.