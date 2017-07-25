Scout Report: Scott McTominay, Manchester United's promising centre-mid

A scout report of the United youngster who has risen through the ranks at the academy and has got Old Trafford excited.

by Shambhu Ajith Opinion 25 Jul 2017, 13:49 IST

McTominay in action against Real Salt Lake in one of United's pre-season friendlies

For any system to function deftly it needs to have its heart stowed at the right place. When it comes to football teams, the players who assume the positions at the centre of the pitch to unequivocally dictate terms are the ones that keep the system intact.

Whether it is to lead the ranks, keep the shape and find spaces in a move to plunder the opposition or to stand guard and handle the burden on the defensive line, central midfielders are always in the thick of the action.

In modern day football, the likes of Xavi, Roy Keane, Pat Viera, Paul Scholes, Andrea Pirlo, Xabi Alonso and Luka Modric are worthy examples of holding central midfielders who have the elegance to tear defenses open while exhibiting the wits and ability to see a couple of moves ahead in the face of adversity.

Manchester United have been on the hunt for a holding midfielder ever since Paul Scholes decided to call it a day (well, twice). Michael Carrick's understated and languid elegance has served the Red Devils well but with his impending retirement looming like a dark shadow over the club's future, Jose Mourinho is scouring the market for someone to take over at the centre of the pitch. It's a two-bird-one-stone situation for the Old Trafford outfit as a capable holding midfielder will not only stabilise the defence but can unleash the wizard in a certain Paul Pogba.

As it turns out, Manchester United shouldn't be too worried in case their summer entrants are strangers to the job. That is, ideally, if Jose Mourinho would head into the training ground and summon a 20-year-old with Scottish roots, by the name of Scott McTominay, from among Manchester's finest to boot up and take charge.

Background

McTominay announced himself in fitting fashion when he started for the Red Devils in their final match of the season

Born on the 8th of December in Lancaster, England, the now 20-year-old is set to be officially called up to play for the Scottish international side owing to his Scottish roots. McTominay had been assessed by United since he was merely 5 years old after attending the club's development program at Preston.

Having started out as a striker, McTominay eventually moved to a central role under the guidance of ex Reserves-boss Warren Joyce. Having secured his first professional contract in 2013, he struggled in the centre of the pitch and often left the field with scars or blows after being browbeaten off the ball far too easily.

It's fair to say that the academy product was not looked at as someone who could bully the herds in the top flight. But that was until he gained a good 10 inches over the year 2015 to emerge as a gentle giant standing at 6 ft 4 inches. All of a sudden he was wearing a frame that could strong arm even the bullies of the block.

But even his developmental leaps came with consequences as he regularly missed action owing to injuries. But McTominay stepped up and ultimately staked his claim in the 2016/17 campaign for the U-21s where he scored 3 goals in 21 games and played the pintle around which his teammates thrived.

The Scot's exploits didn't go unnoticed and he was named on the bench as United faced Swansea in the 2016/17 season. He would go on to make his debut off the bench against Arsenal in a losing affair.

But McTominay announced himself in fitting fashion when he started for the Red Devils in their final match of the season and covered every blade of the grass as a young United team spoiled Palace's farewell to the 2016-17 campaign with a 2-0 hammering.

Style of play and strengths

The Scot, who needs more game time at Trafford certainly seems to be part of Mourinho's plan

McTominay has all the qualities of being a box-to-box midfielder and Warren Joyce testifies to this fact. The ex-Reserves boss of Manchester United said that the 20-year-old has sufficient technical ability and is blessed with the skill to keep the ball safe at his feet.

Standing at 6-ft-4-inches, the Scot is a strong aerial threat as well.

Like all great centre-mids of the world, McTominay has a good first touch and is strong on the tackle. He also has the legs to jostle with and outhustle the opposition.

Strong on the ball and quick with his feet, the Scot relishes an opportunity to surge ahead and find spaces in the final third. He has even been occasionally used as an auxiliary striker or target man; which is an ad hoc measure United infamously heralded in desperate times under Louis van Gaal.

The U-21 regular has an impressive passing range in his holster. He can create his own space and nonchalantly release his teammates into space with through balls or arresting diagonals. Having occupied the no.10 role back when he wasn't as physically imposing as he is, McTominay is used to providing his services to Marcus Rashford with whom he played together in the U-16s.

Lou Macari, former Scottish international and Old Trafford legend, hails McTominay as an enthusiastic 'galloping' midfielder. His astounding progress is, apparently, the topic of discussion at the dinner table among the training staff at United.

Weaknesses

Though he has had a stable tenure since bursting on to the scene, the youngster has had his fair share of bouts with injuries which saw him drifting in and out of the youth squad. At 20-years-of age, McTominay still has ground to cover and needs to grow to be able to withstand the pressure and physicality of the Premier League.

In his appearances for the senior team, McTominay, while being tidy most of the time, tends to lose his focus and misplace a pass or two. Mistakes, in the highest level, are often met with harrowing consequences.

Scott McTominay has the goods but will need to become the consistently stable presence in midfield; a role that Michael Carrick has carried out majestically in his time at the Theatre of Dreams.

What's next?

Mou gave him a start in the final game of the campaign against Crystal Palace

Jose Mourinho works with United in a way that is distinguishable from his history at other clubs. The Portuguese tactician follows the prevalent philosophy at Old Trafford and is ever-ready to promote Manchester's finest. A quality that got Old Trafford singing,

'Jose's playing the way United should, oh yeah!'

He admires McTominay and named him on the substitute's bench consecutively towards the butt-end of the season and even gave him a start in the final game of the campaign against Crystal Palace.

The Scot, who needs more game time at Trafford certainly seems to be part of Mourinho's plan and has featured for United in their pre-season campaign which has been dubbed by the manager as successful, having won all 4 of their matches.

McTominay got more solid minutes than he'd have imagined against Real Madrid after Ander Herrera had to retreat following a collision. He was unfortunate not to have an assist tagged to his name after Marouane Fellaini skied an inviting early ball swung in by the youngster.

However, United is still in pursuit of a holding midfielder with an array of names linked to them. In all fairness, the Red Devils may yet loan McTominay out to an English side as they would like him to showcase his skills and deliver on his promise in the senior flight, in the days to come.

The youngster aspires to fight for a spot in the senior team next season and has said that the progress of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingaard through the academy ranks and into the senior team has been a source of inspiration and that it is something that he would love to replicate.

