Scout Report: Who is Arsenal's new signing Pablo Mari?

Mathaeus Abuwa

25 Jan 2020

Liverpool FC v CR Flamengo - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019

Out of the depths of last night, a transfer story broke with much gusto. As the night grew, so did the number of publications reporting the deal. It’s no secret that Arsenal is desperate for defensive reinforcements due to David Luiz’s inability to be consistent and Shkodran Mustafi’s constant erroneous displays. Add to the mix the long-term injury of Calum Chambers and the Gunners are notably short at the back.

That’s why it came as no surprise to anyone that reports emerged last night about Arsenal chasing Flamengo centre-back, Pablo Mari. Several Brazilian publications reported this last night, however, news really picked up when pictures emerged of the CB and Arsenal’s technical director Edu at the airport. The Spaniard is currently undertaking his medical in London, with the Gunners agreeing on a loan to the end of the season with an option to buy.

Scout Report: Pablo Mari

This deal doesn’t appear as unexpected when you consider the fact Mari signed for Manchester City in 2016. Although under contract, the Spaniard didn’t make a single appearance for the Citizens, spending three seasons on loan before completing a permanent move to Flamengo.

Pablo Mari has just arrived at Heathrow with Edu and he tell me he is excited to be joining Arsenal.



Medical to take place this weekend. pic.twitter.com/6VY1RM3wJL — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 25, 2020

The 26-year-old is a left-footed centre-back who stands at 6 ft 3 inches. His commanding presence has had a huge hand in helping an underdog Flamengo team win the Brazilian Serie A, Copa Libertadores and run Liverpool close in the Club World Cup.

Strengths

Physical presence

Standing at 190cm and weighing 191lbs, Mari has the needed physicality of the Premier League. As can be seen by his performances in the Club World Cup, Mari is an old-fashioned no-nonsense defender who prefers to hoof a ball up the pitch rather than focus on build-up play.

Flamengo v River Plate - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019

The defender plays with intensity and aggression, looking to physically dominate his opponents. This season, the 26-year-old has completed 22 tackles, 22 interceptions, 63 clearances and made 17 blocks. In that time, he has also committed 28 fouls in 22 games.

Astute positioning

Mari has been known to possess astute positioning in regard to his defensive line. Throughout his games at Flamengo, the Spaniard has showcased maturity on the pitch despite playing with such high aggression. This can be seen through him only picking up 4 yellow cards in 22 games this season, alongside his 1 interception a game.

With Arsenal’s notorious high defensive line, Mari’s positioning will be a massive aide in Arteta’s style of play. Tim Vickery cited Mari’s organisation of the backline as the catalyst for Flamengo’s high-octane press, something that will please many Arsenal fans.

Flamengo v River Plate - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019

Weaknesses

Lack of pace

Although he has the physicality and positioning to excel at Arsenal, Pablo Mari has a distinct lack of pace. The English Premier League is based on pace and power, Mari has one but will struggle with the other. Defenders without pace can often only excel in the Premier League if placed in a low-block defensive system.

Will Pablo Mari be a good signing?

If Edu’s track record with signings from the Brazilian league is to go by, we can give him the benefit of the doubt with this one. Gabriel Martinelli for just £6m was a bargain and if Edu’s eyes serve us correct, this could be another steal. It’s smart of the club to take the defender on loan first before committing to anything permanent, as he provides short-term cover at a low financial price.