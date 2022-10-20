"Screamed like a girl at a One Direction concert," "He's gonna be mental" - Liverpool fans feel they've struck gold as attacker produces impressive display against West Ham

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over Darwin Nunez's performance during their team's 1-0 win over West Ham at Anfield on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old forward scored his first goal for his new club at home with an outstanding header to a Kostas Tsimikas cross. Nunez also smashed the woodwork before and after his goal as his overall display was much improved than it has been in recent weeks.

Nunez faced staunch criticism following his calamitous display against Manchester City as a substitute in the Reds' previous encounter. The Uruguayan international spectacularly messed up a three-on-one attack and missed big chances, although the team did secure a priceless win against the champions.

Liverpool has now registered back-to-back home wins as they just about saw off West Ham, with Nunez's display a highlight for Jurgen Klopp's team. The South American was a problem all night for the Hammers' defenders, with his intelligent movement and impressive pace proving too much to handle.

Nunez's winner was his fifth goal in 12 appearances since his club-record move from Benfica in the summer, but was still hooked before the hour mark at Anfield. Despite his early departure from the encounter, supporters took to Twitter to praise Liverpool's match-winner after the final whistle:

Sean @SeanDOlfc Nah we’ve struck gold he’s gonna be mental Nah we’ve struck gold he’s gonna be mental

Sean @SeanDOlfc Screamed like a girl at one direction concert in 2012. I am a FANBOY Screamed like a girl at one direction concert in 2012. I am a FANBOY

Maxi @MaaxiAngelo Darwin Núñez is starting to calibrate his finishing. Adding that to his incredible movement to find scoring chances, it's just a matter of time before he's going to produce goals like at Benfica. Predator of a forward. Darwin Núñez is starting to calibrate his finishing. Adding that to his incredible movement to find scoring chances, it's just a matter of time before he's going to produce goals like at Benfica. Predator of a forward.

HT @half_turn Darwin Nunez creates goalscoring chances at an absurd, absurd rate. Has a lot of different means to do so as well. Incredibly valuable. Darwin Nunez creates goalscoring chances at an absurd, absurd rate. Has a lot of different means to do so as well. Incredibly valuable.

Samuel @SamueILFC DARWIN NUNEZ. THE EVOLUTION CONTINUES DARWIN NUNEZ. THE EVOLUTION CONTINUES

Laurie @LFCLaurie Can't remember a player I wanted to do as well as Nunez for a while.



So, so buzzing. Can't remember a player I wanted to do as well as Nunez for a while.So, so buzzing.

Jurgen Klopp hails 'outstanding' Darwin Nunez following Liverpool's victory over West Ham

The Reds appear to be getting their season back on track with a win over West Ham, meaning they are now unbeaten in their last six games. Following the clash at Anfield, Klopp was full of praise for the forward, claiming he was especially proud of the way he has settled in from Portugal.

The German boss told BBC Sport:

"He was outstanding. He is a massive talent and is only 22. He came from Portugal and he wasn't there for long, so not too long away he was Uruguay. He is a really big talent and we're really excited about him."

On Liverpool's overall performance, Klopp added:

"I am delighted. A lot of the parts were really good. As long as we played football we were outstanding and caused West Ham a lot of problems but the only problem was we didn't play this football for the whole 95 minutes and we opened it up for West Ham.

"They increased the risk by bringing on Michail Antonio and other players and they were a real threat with the long balls, all of a sudden we had to defend."

SimpsonsEFL @EflSimpsons “To Darwin Nunez! The cause of and solution to, all of liverpools attacking problems” #liverpool “To Darwin Nunez! The cause of and solution to, all of liverpools attacking problems” #liverpool https://t.co/rB6vC0i1Ss

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes