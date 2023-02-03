Seattle Sounders - Al Ahly Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4, 2023

Seattle Sounders will face Al Ahly at the Grand Stade de Tanger in the FIFA Club World Cup second round on Saturday (February 4).

The CAF representatives Al Ahly prevailed in style over Auckland City 3-0 in the first round on Wednesday. Meanwhile, CONCACAF Champions League winners Seattle are making their Club World Cup debut.

The Sounders will look to continue their blistering form in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League and make a statement in Morocco. They ended the 2022 Major Soccer League 11th in the Western Conference and 21st overall and did not qualify for the playoffs. Now they face red-hot Al Ahly.

The Egyptian side got their confidence boosted following a convincing win in their campaign opener and will hope to build on that success on Saturday. With three bronze medals to show ahead of their eighth participation, Al Ahly are aiming for something bigger this time and can count on local support.

Nadi El Watanniyah also have the form to back their ambition, as the Cairo-based outfit are unbeaten in their last ten games. Although they will be confronting Seattle for the first time, Ahly appears to be more battle-hardened, thanks to their superior experience in the competition. The Egyptian league is ongoing, while the MSL is in the offseason.

Seattle Sounders - Al Ahly Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle have two wins in their last ten games across competitions.

Seattle have lost five times in their last ten game across competitions, drawing thrice.

Seattle have scored five goals and conceded seven in their last five outings.

Al Ahly have scored ten goals in their last five games across competitions.

Seattle have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Al Ahly have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Seattle – L-D-D-L-D; Al Ahly – W-W-W-W-D

Seattle Sounders - Al Ahly Prediction

Joao Paulo and Obed Vargas have been sidelined with injuries. Raul Ruidíaz was Seattle's top scorer in the 2022 MLS with nine goals, while Nicolas Lodeiro netted five times in the Champions League. Both men will man their side’s attack once again.

Meanwhile, Al Ahly’s top scorer Mohamed Sherif lived up to expectations by scoring the opening goal against Auckland City and will look to deliver against Seattle. Al Ahly are expected to win, thanks to their superior form and experience.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-2 Al Ahly

Seattle Sounders - Al Ahly Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Al Ahly

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Al Ahly to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Seattle Sounders to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes