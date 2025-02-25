Seattle Sounders vs Antigua Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2025

Seattle Sounders play Antigua at Lumen Field in the CONCACAF Champions Cup first round second leg on Wednesday. The MLS side have one foot in the next round following an impressive performance in the first leg.

Seattle displayed pure brilliance in the first leg, crushing Antigua 3-1 at the Estadio Pensativo in Guatemala. Seattle were superior in almost all aspects of the game, with 61% of ball possession as opposed to 39% for Antigua and 489 passes against 279.

The Sounders are on a fine run of form, losing once in their last 17 matches across competitions. They opened their new MLS season at home with a 2-2 draw with Charlotte and next face Real Salt Lake on the road. Seattle are unbeaten in 10 home matches across competitions.

Antigua, meanwhile, will have to pull off an upset to stop the hosts from progressing to the Round of 16. Seattle opened the scoring in the third minute of the first leg, but Antigua responded through Oscar Santis in the 24th. That happened to be the best effort of the Guatemalans, as the American side scored twice more without reply.

Coloniales have played eight matches in the Torneo Clausura of Liga Nacional de Guatemala (top flight), winning five and losing two. They are second in the standings with 16 points, trailing leaders Municipal by two points. Antigua are undefeated in three away matches. Can they continue the trend at Lumen Field?

Seattle Sounders vs Antigua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle are unbeaten in five home matches, winning twice.

The Sounders have won the Concacaf Champions Cup once, in 2022, while Antigua are yet to progress beyond the group stage.

Seattle have scored 14 goals and conceded eight in their last five matches.

Antigua have won twice and lost twice in their last five road outings.

Seattle have won twice in their last five matches, while Antigua have won twice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Seattle: D-W-W-D-D; Antigua: L-W-W-L-D

Seattle Sounders vs Antigua Prediction

Seattle are expected to turn up the heat despite their comfortable aggregate lead. Antigua may opt to change their style of play, but overturning the deficit seems difficult, especially away from home.

The Sounders come in as the favourites based on their superior form and home advantage and should prevail once again.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-0 Antigua

Seattle Sounders vs Antigua Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Seattle

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Seattle to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Antigua to score - No

