Seattle Sounders vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th August 2023

Seattle Sounders host Atlanta United at the Lumen Field on Sunday in Major League Soccer action, looking to return to winning ways after five winless games.

With 10 wins and 36 points from 24 games, the Sounders are currently fourth in the Western Conference standings but have been through a rough patch lately.

Brian Schmetzer's side collected just one point from their last two league matches before entering the 2023 Leagues Cup, where Seattle lost both their group matches to exit in the first round.

On the other hand, Atlanta United are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings with 35 points from 24 games. Their trajectory lately has been the same as Seattle Sounders.

Atlanta's last two matches before the Leagues Cup were winless, and the Five Stripes lost both their group matches in the cup to bow out in the first round.

Seattle Sounders vs Atlanta United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five previous clashes between the sides, with each team winning once over the other and drawing thrice.

This fixture has ended goalless just once: in April 2017 when Seattle Sounders and Atlanta United met for the first time in their history.

Atlanta United and Seattle Sounders have both lost three of their last four games in all competitions, drawing once.

Atlanta United have conceded nine goals in their last four games while Seattle Sounders have shipped in 10 in their last four matches.

Seattle Sounders have conceded at least thrice in their last two games.

Atlanta United have failed to score just once in their last six games in all competitions, while Seattle Sounders have failed to score in six of their last nine (including the 1-1 draw to Dallas where their goal came through an own goal).

Seattle Sounders vs Atlanta United Prediction

Seattle Sounders are going through a rough patch at the moment as their strong start to the season now seems like a distant memory. Atlanta United have not really covered themselves in glory either, but the visitors should be able to prevail by a narrow scoreline.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 0-1 Atlanta United

Seattle Sounders vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atlanta United to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No