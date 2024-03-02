Seattle Sounders vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

The action continues in the MLS as Seattle Sounders and Austin FC go head-to-head at Lumen Field on Saturday.

Having suffered defeat in their opening games of the season, both sides will head into the weekend looking to bounce back and get their campaigns up and running.

Seattle Sounders were denied a dream start to the new MLS campaign when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Los Angeles FC at the Banc of California Stadium last Friday.

Goals from Timothy Tillman and Mateusz Bogusz set the Black and Gold on their way to an opening-day victory before Pedro de la Vega pulled one back for the visitors through a 73rd-minute penalty.

For Seattle Sounders, this was similar to their unconvincing display in pre-season, where they picked up two wins and lost three of their five warm-up friendly matches.

Like Saturday’s hosts, Austin FC suffered a 2-1 opening-day defeat against Minnesota United at the Q2 Stadium last weekend.

Robin Lod and Alejandro Bran scored in either half to put the Wizards in a commanding lead before Guillermo Biro netted a 90th-minute consolation.

Josh Wolff’s men have now failed to win all but one of their last 14 competitive matches, a run stretching back to July 2023.

Seattle Sounders vs Austin FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Seattle Sounders boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Austin FC have picked up one win in that time, which came in May 2023, when they beat Brian Schmetzer’s men 2-1 at Lumen Field, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Austin have won just one of their last 14 competitive matches while losing nine and claiming four draws since last July.

Seattle Sounders have lost their last four games across all competitions, conceding eight goals and scoring twice since a 2-0 friendly victory over Norrköping on February 4.

Seattle Sounders vs Austin FC Prediction

Reeling from their opening-day defeat, Seattle Sounders and Austin will head into the weekend looking to pick up a morale-boosting result. Seattle’s home advantage gives them a slight edge here and we predict they will come away with all three points.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Austin FC

Seattle Sounders vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2: First to score - Seattle (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Austin)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the last six meetings between the sides)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here