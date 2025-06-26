Seattle Sounders vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2025

Seattle Sounders host Austin at Lumen Field on Saturday in Major League Soccer. The hosts return to domestic action this weekend after participating in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, where they lost all three games, including to reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain.
Seattle lost 3-0 at Vancouver Whitecaps in their last league outing, falling a goal behind at the break before red cards to Jonathan Bell and Nohou Tolo in the first 10 minutes of the second half scuppered their chances of a comeback.
Austin, meanwhile, picked up a narrow 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls in their last match. Guilherme Biro opened the scoring six minutes into the first half before Brandon Vasquez scored the winner six minutes into the second.
Austin, who are seventh in the Western Conference, are level on points with the sixth-placed Sounders.
Seattle Sounders vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been eight meetings between the two teams, with Seattle leading 4-1.
- Seattle are undefeated in three games in the fixture.
- Austin have scored 15 goals in Major League Soccer this term, the joint-fewest in the division alongside Montreal.
- Only one of the Sounders' five league defeats this season have come at home..
Seattle Sounders vs Austin Prediction
Seattle are on five-game losing streak but have been soild at home this season. Austin, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in eight league outings. They have however struggled in this fixture and could lose.
Prediction: Seattle 1-0 Austin
Seattle Sounders vs Austin Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Seattle
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Austin's last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of Seattle's last five league matches.)