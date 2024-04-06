Seattle Sounders vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as CF Montreal lock horns with a struggling Seattle Sounders side in an important clash at the Lumen Field on Saturday.

Seattle Sounders vs CF Montreal Preview

CF Montreal are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of DC United last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been in poor form so far. The Sounders suffered a 1-0 defeat against Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Seattle Sounders vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

CF Montreal have a good recent record against Seattle Sounders and have won six out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Seattle Sounders' paltry one victory.

In a run dating back to 2018, CF Montreal have won each of their last three matches against Seattle Sounders in the MLS.

Seattle Sounders have lost consecutive matches in the MLS for the first time since May last year and are winless in their first five matches of a league season for only the second time in the club's history.

CF Montreal are unbeaten in their last five matches against teams from the Western Conference in the regular season of the MLS and have won each of their last two such games.

CF Montreal have conceded five of their eight goals in the first 15 minutes of matches in the MLS so far this season.

Seattle Sounders vs CF Montreal Prediction

CF Montreal have blown hot and cold over the past year and will need a consistent run of results in the coming weeks. The Canadian side has done well against Western Conference opponents in the past and will look to extend its run in this fixture.

Seattle Sounders have been shockingly poor this season and cannot afford another debacle this weekend. CF Montreal are in better form, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-3 CF Montreal

Seattle Sounders vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - CF Montreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Matias Coccaro to score - Yes