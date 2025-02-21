Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

Seattle Sounders and Charlotte lock horns at the Lumen Field on Saturday in the opening game of the 2025 MLS season. The home side began their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Antigua GFC in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup clash. Paul Arriola put Seattle in front three minutes after the kick-off before Oscar Santis equalized for Antigua.

However, Pedro de la Vega restored their lead right after the hour mark before Albert Rusnak put the final nail in Antigua's coffin with a third.

The Rave Green will aim to build on this momentum and begin their campaign with a bang. After all, having finished fourth in the Eastern Conference last year, they have set the bar high for themselves.

On the other hand, Charlotte made remarkable progress last year. Following 19th-place finishes in 2022 and 2023, the Crown rose up to 11th in the 2024 season, marking their best performance since joining MLS as an expansion side in 2022.

On Saturday, their surge will face another test as they come up against a team they have not beaten in their previous two meetings.

Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the third official clash between the sides in history.

In the previous two meetings between them, Seattle won once (2-1) and the other match ended in a draw (3-3).

There have been nine goals in this fixture despite their only being two meetings between Seattle and Charlotte.

Charlotte have lost 28 away games in Major League Soccer while winning only 12 games.

Seattle began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Antigua in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday.

Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte Prediction

The Rave Green have not lost to Charlotte in their previous two meetings. They played with confidence and aggression against Antigua earlier this week to start the new season on a positive note. The Crown could play defensively here but it might backfire, and we expect Seattle Sounders to secure the victory.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-0 Charlotte

Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

