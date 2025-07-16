Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Seattle Sounders lock horns with Colorado Rapids in an important encounter at the Lumen Field on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids Preview
Colorado Rapids are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Rapids eased past Vancouver Whitecaps by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.
Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this season. The Sounders edged Sporting Kansas City to a 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Seattle Sounders have an excellent record against Colorado Rapids and have won 26 out of the 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Colorado Rapids' eight victories.
- Seattle Sounders have won 17 of their 21 matches at home against Colorado Rapids in MLS but did play out a draw in their previous game against them in March 2024.
- Seattle Sounders have lost only two of their last 23 matches at home in the regular season of MLS in a run dating back to May last year.
- Colorado Rapids have been winless in their last seven matches away from home in all competitions and have conceded multiple goals in each of these games.
- Seattle Sounders' Albert Rusnak has scored a total of seven goals against Colorado Rapids in the regular season of MLS.
Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids Prediction
Seattle Sounders have been in impressive form this season and have been particularly effective on their home turf. The Sounders have good players at their disposal and will need to be at their best this week.
Colorado Rapids have struggled on their travels this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Colorado Rapids
Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes