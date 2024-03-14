Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2024

Seattle Sounders host Colorado Rapids at the Lumen Field on Saturday in the MLS, looking to pick up their first league win of the season.

It has not been the best start to the 2023-24 campaign for the Washington outfit, who lost their opening match 2-1 to Los Angeles FC followed by a drab 0-0 draw with Austin FC.

With just a single point in the bag after two games, Seattle are down in 13th position of the Western Conference table, with only San Jose Earthquakes languishing below them (0 points).

On the other hand, Colorado Rapids endured an identical fate in their first two games of the season. They were thrashed 4-1 by Portland Timbers on matchday one, before a 1-1 draw with Nashville. However, in their third game, the Rapids beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 for their first win of the season.

It saw them climb up to seventh place in the Western Conference with four points, and will be aiming to continue their upward surge by securing a consecutive win.

Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 previous matches between the sides, with Seattle Sounders winning 25 times over Colorado Rapids and losing on nine occasions.

Seattle Sounders have beaten Colorado Rapids in their last three games, after failing to win their previous two.

Colorado are on their worst run in the fixture since a run of six consecutive defeats between October 2013 and May 2015.

Seattle Sounders have won their last seven home games against Colorado Rapids, scoring 20 goals and conceding only twice.

Having beaten Real Salt Lake away from home in their last game, Colorado Rapids are looking to register consecutive wins in a single league campaign for the first time since 2021.

Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Seattle Sounders have had Colorado's number in their recent clashes, beating them in their last three matches.

The Greens have also begun their campaign on a stronger note than the Rapids, who are yet to secure a win this term. All things considered, we expect the hosts to win once again.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Colorado Rapids

Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes