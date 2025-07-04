Seattle Sounders vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | July 6th 2025

Seattle Sounders will welcome the Columbus Crew to Lumen Field in an inter-conference MLS match on Sunday. The Sounders are fifth in the Western Conference standings while the Crew are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

The hosts returned to winning ways after five consecutive defeats last week with a 2-0 home win over Austin. Jesus Ferreira scored in the first half, and Danny Musovski doubled their lead in the 54th minute. Defender Reed Baker-Whiting was sent off in the 89th minute.

The visitors have seen an uptick in form and made it three wins in a row last week. They overcame Philadelphia Union at home with Mohamed Farsi scoring the only goal of the match in stoppage time of the first half, with Lassi Lappalainen providing the assist.

Seattle Sounders vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 19 times in all competitions. The Sounders have the upper hand in these meetings, recording nine wins. The Crew have five wins and five games have ended in draws.

They last met in September last year, and the Sounders registered a 4-0 away win.

The visitors have scored 33 goals in the MLS, six more than the Sounders.

The Sounders have won five of their last six home games in the MLS.

The Crew have lost two of their last nine league games, with both losses registered away from home.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The Sounders have kept five clean sheets in their last seven home games in the MLS.

The visitors are winless in their last four away games.

Seattle Sounders vs Columbus Crew Prediction

The Sounders registered their first win in all competitions since May last week and will look to continue that form. Six of their eight wins in MLS this season have been registered at home.

The Black and Gold are on a three-game winning streak in MLS, scoring six goals. They have lost their last two away games, conceding eight goals. They are unbeaten in their last three away games in this fixture, failing to score in two.

While the visitors head into the match in great form, they have struggled in recent games in this fixture. With that in mind and considering Seattle's home record, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-1 Columbus Crew

Seattle Sounders vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

