Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th November 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as FC Dallas lock horns with an impressive Seattle Sounders side in a crucial encounter at the Lumen Field on Friday.

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Preview

FC Dallas are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The away side secured a comprehensive 3-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Sounders suffered a damaging defeat at the hands of FC Dallas in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have a good record against FC Dallas and have won 18 out of the 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Dallas' 11 victories.

In all the matches between Seattle Sounders and FC Dallas in the MLS dating back to May 2014, the home side has lost only one of the 29 matches played between the two teams in the competition.

In a run dating back to 2012, Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last 12 matches at home against FC Dallas in the MLS.

FC Dallas have lost seven of their last eight matches away from home in the MLS Cup playoffs and suffered an away defeat against the Seattle Sounders last month.

Seattle Sounders star Jordan Morris has scored five goals against FC Dallas in the MLS Cup playoffs and is tied for the third-most by a player against a single opponent in the competition's history.

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Prediction

Seattle Sounders have stepped up to the plate over the past month and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture. Jordan Morris has been in excellent form for the Sounders and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

FC Dallas can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record at the Lumen Field. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-1 FC Dallas

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Morris to score - Yes