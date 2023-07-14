Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FC Dallas take on an impressive Seattle Sounders outfit in an important encounter at the Lumen Field on Saturday.

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Preview

FC Dallas are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Colorado Rapids last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Sounders suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of San Jose Earthquakes in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have a good record against FC Dallas and have won 17 out of the 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Dallas' 10 victories.

FC Dallas are winless in their last 16 matches away from against Seatle Sounders in the MLS, with their previous such victory against the Sounders coming in 2011.

After a run of finding the back of the net in six of 10 games in the MLS, Seattle Sounders have failed to score a single goal in six of their last 10 matches in the competition.

FC Dallas have lost six of their last eight matches in the MLS and suffered defeat in their previous game away from home, losing by a 2-1 margin against Colorado Rapids.

Only three players in the MLS have completed more passes than Seattle Sounders' Joao Paulo so far this season.

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Prediction

Seattle Sounders have been impressive so far this season and will look to move up the league table this weekend. The likes of Heber and Raul Ruidiaz can be lethal on their day and will look to step up in this fixture.

FC Dallas can pack a punch on their day but have been in poor form this season. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 FC Dallas

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Dallas to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leo Chu to score - Yes