Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders take on FC Dallas in an important encounter at the Lumen Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Preview
Seattle Sounders are currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Sounders were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Portland Timbers in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.
FC Dallas, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side crashed out of the US Open Cup at the hands of New York Red Bulls last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.
Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Seattle Sounders have a good recent record against FC Dallas and have won 20 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Dallas' 11 victories.
- Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last 21 matches at home against FC Dallas in all competitions in a run dating back to the semifinals of the US Open Cup in 2011
- Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last 12 matches at home in a run dating back to September last year - their longest such run since the 2020-21 season.
- FC Dallas were on an unbeaten run of seven matches away from home in all competitions before they suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of San Diego FC in their previous such game.
Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Prediction
Seattle Sounders have an excellent home record in MLS and can be a formidable force on their day. The Sounders do have a few issues to resolve and have a point to prove going into this game.
FC Dallas are in the midst of a slump at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 FC Dallas
Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes