Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders take on FC Dallas in an important encounter at the Lumen Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Preview

Seattle Sounders are currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Sounders were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Portland Timbers in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side crashed out of the US Open Cup at the hands of New York Red Bulls last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have a good recent record against FC Dallas and have won 20 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Dallas' 11 victories.

Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last 21 matches at home against FC Dallas in all competitions in a run dating back to the semifinals of the US Open Cup in 2011

Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last 12 matches at home in a run dating back to September last year - their longest such run since the 2020-21 season.

FC Dallas were on an unbeaten run of seven matches away from home in all competitions before they suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of San Diego FC in their previous such game.

Ad

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Prediction

Seattle Sounders have an excellent home record in MLS and can be a formidable force on their day. The Sounders do have a few issues to resolve and have a point to prove going into this game.

FC Dallas are in the midst of a slump at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 FC Dallas

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More