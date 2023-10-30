Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th October 2023

The MLS features a round of knock-out fixtures this week as Seattle Sounders lock horns with an impressive FC Dallas side in an important encounter at the Lumen Field on Monday.

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Preview

FC Dallas finished in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Texas-based outfit thrashed Los Angeles Galaxy by a comfortable 4-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the league table in the regular season and have been in impressive form this year. The Sounders eased past St. Louis City by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have a good record against FC Dallas and have won 17 out of the 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Dallas' 10 victories.

Seattle Sounders and FC Dallas have locked horns on a total of five occasions in the MLS playoffs, with the Sounders winning four of these games, including the last three such games in a row.

In a run dating back to 2012, Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last 17 matches at home against FC Dallas in the MLS - the fourth-longest such run by a team against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Seattle Sounders and FC Dallas are unbeaten in their last nine matches in the MLS and are currently tied for the longest active streak in the competition.

FC Dallas are unbeaten in their last four matches away from home in all competitions.

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Prediction

Seattle Sounders have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks and will be intent on winning silverware this season. The likes of Albert Rusnak and Jordan Morris can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

FC Dallas can pack a punch on their day but have a shockingly poor record at the Lumen Field. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-1 FC Dallas

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Dallas to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Morris to score - Yes