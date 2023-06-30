Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Houston Dynamo take on Seattle Sounders in an important encounter at the Lumen Field on Saturday.

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have managed to step up to the plate this season. The Texas-based outfit slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of local rivals Austin FC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Sounders were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Orlando City in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have an impressive record against Houston Dynamo and have won 16 out of the 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's six victories.

Seattle Sounders have won 11 of their last 12 matches against Houston Dynamo in the MLS and are unbeaten in their last 14 matches at home against Houston Dynamo in the competition.

Seattle Sounders have won only two of their last 11 matches in the MLS but have played out three draws in their last four games in the competition.

Houston Dynamo are the sixth-best team at home in the MLS this season with 22 points in their 12 home games but have picked up only five points from their 10 league games away from home.

Seattle Sounders have scored more than one goal in only one of their last 13 matches in the MLS.

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Seattle Sounders have been uncharacteristically poor so far this season and have been wasteful in the final third this season. The Sounders can pack a punch on their day and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Houston Dynamo have been in poor form away from home this season and will need to step up in this fixture. Both teams have problems to solve at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-2 Houston Dynamo

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Corey Baird to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes