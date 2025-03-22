Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd March 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Seattle Sounders lock horns with Houston Dynamo in an important encounter at the Lumen Field on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Seattle Sounders are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Sounders slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of St. Louis City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Real Salt Lake last week and cannot afford another poor result in this fixture.

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have a good recent record against Houston Dynamo and have won 19 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's seven victories.

Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their 18 matches at home against Houston Dynamo in all competitions and have conceded only five goals in these games, keeping 13 clean sheets.

Seattle Sounders have picked up only four points from their four matches in MLS so far this season with each of these points coming at home.

Houston Dynamo have picked up only one point in their first four matches in MLS this season and have conceded eight goals so far - their worst start to a league campaign in the club's history.

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Seattle Sounders have blown hot and cold so far this season and have a mountain to climb in the coming weeks. The Sounders have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Saturday.

Houston Dynamo have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Houston Dynamo

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Houston Dynamo to score first - Yes

