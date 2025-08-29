Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2025

The Leagues Cup culminates in an exciting final this weekend as Seattle Sounders lock horns with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in a crucial encounter at the Lumen Field on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Herons eased past Orlando City by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Sounders defeated Los Angeles Galaxy by a 2-0 margin in the Leagues Cup semifinal this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have a good historical record against Seattle Sounders and have won the only game that has been played between the two teams. Seattle Sounders have never defeated Inter Miami in an official encounter.

The only match that has been played between the two teams took place in an MLS clash in 2022 and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Inter Miami, with Robbie Robinson scoring the winning goal.

Inter Miami are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions and have won three of these games, with their previous defeat coming by a 4-1 margin at the hands of Orlando City in an MLS clash this month.

Seattle Sounders have won each of their last three matches in all competitions.

Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have an exceptional squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of the resources at their disposal. Lionel Messi scored a brace in the semifinal and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Seattle Sounders can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-3 Inter Miami

Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

