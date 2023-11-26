Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th November 2023

The MLS Cup is back in action with another round of knock-out matches this weekend as Los Angeles FC take on Seattle Sounders in an important semi-final clash at the Lumen Field on Sunday.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Seattle Sounders finished in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Sounders edged FC Dallas to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, secured a third-place finish in the league table in the regular season of the MLS and have also been impressive in recent months. The away side defeated Vancouver Whitecaps by a narrow 1-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a good record against Seattle Sounders and have won seven out of the 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Seattle Sounders' five victories.

After losing their first-ever home match against Los Angeles FC by a 1-0 margin in 2018, Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last seven such games in the MLS and won their last knock-out game of this nature by a 3-1 margin in 2020.

Seattle Sounders have won both their MLS Cup playoffs against Los Angeles FC but did lose the knock-out fixture between the two teams in the MLS is Back tournament by a 4-1 margin in 2020.

Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last 19 games at home in the MLS Cup playoffs, with their previous such defeat in the competition coming in 2014.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Seattle Sounders have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to be at their best this weekend. Jordan Morris and Albert Rusnak have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Los Angeles FC can be unstoppable on their day but have stuttered in this fixture in the past. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Los Angeles FC

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Morris to score - Yes