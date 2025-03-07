Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025 

Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC trade tackles in MLS on Saturday at Lumen Field.

Ad

The hosts are coming off a goalless home draw with Cruz Azul in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 in midweek. Seattle now shift their focus to MLS, where their last game was a 2-0 defeat at Real Salt Lake, thanks to Nouhou's eight-minute own goal and Forster Ajago's 79th-minute strike.

LAFC, meanwhile, claimed a 3-0 home win over Columbus Crew in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Denis Bouanga netted a brace before Nathan Ordaz made sure of the result with 11 minutes left.

Ad

Trending

Their last league game saw them claim a 1-0 home win over New York City last weekend, with Ryan Hollingshead's 89th-minute strike settling the contest.

The win saw them climb to third in the Western Conference League, with six points from two games, while Seattle are 12th with one point.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles have 13 wins from 23 head-to-head games with Seattle, who have been victorious six times.

Their most recent clash in November saw the Sounders claim a 2-1 extra time away win in the MLS playoff quarterfinal.

Four of Los Angeles FC's five games across competitions this season have been decided by one-goal margins.

Four of Seattle's five competitive games this season have produced over 1.5 goals.

Los Angeles are unbeaten in 11 head-to-head games in regulation time, winning eight.

Ad

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Seattle were eliminated in the semi-final of the playoffs last season. They have made a two-game winless start to the new campaign and will hope to register their first win.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, lost their opening game of the season to the Colorado Rapids but have won four on the bounce since then. Four of their five games this season have been decided by one-goal margins.

Ad

Hence, expect LA to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Seattle 1-2 Los Angeles

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Los Angeles to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback