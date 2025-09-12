Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in an important encounter at the Lumen Field on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this year and will want to win this game.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Sounders eased past Inter Miami by a 3-0 margin in the Leagues Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have a good historical record against Los Angeles Galaxy and have won 20 out of the 52 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles Galaxy's 18 victories.

Seattle Sounders have won each of their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a narrow 1-0 margin at the hands of Minnesota United in an MLS encounter last month.

Seattle Sounders have found the back of the net on 10 occasions in their last three matches in all competitions and have kept clean sheets in two of these games.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Leagues Cup last month and ended in a 2-0 victory for Seattle Sounders.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Seattle Sounders have stepped up to the plate over the past year and are in impressive form going into this game. Alex Roldan has been impressive for the Sounders and will need to be at his best this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy have a formidable squad at their disposal but have failed to meet expectations this season. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-1 Los Angeles Galaxy

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

