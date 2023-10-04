Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th October 2023

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Los Angeles Galaxy lock horns with Seattle Sounders in an important clash at the Lumen Field on Wednesday.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side played out a 3-3 draw against Portland Timbers last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Sounders were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Nashville SC in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles Galaxy are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 16 matches apiece out of a total of 45 matches played between the two teams.

Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against Los Angeles Galaxy in the regular season of the MLS - the longest such run against Los Angeles Galaxy in the competition.

Seattle Sounders are winless in their last four matches at home in the MLS - their longest such run in the competition since 2011.

Los Angeles Galaxy followed up on their consecutive 3-3 draws with a 4-3 victory against Minnesota United - this is the first time an MLS team has played in three consecutive games that witnessed at least three goals scored by both teams.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Seattle Sounders have flattered to deceive so far this season and have been a shadow of their former selves over the past month. The likes of Cristian Roldan and Nicolas Lodeiro can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Los Angeles Galaxy have been impressive in recent weeks but have a few defensive issues to address ahead of this match. The away side is in better form at the moment and holds a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-3 Los Angeles Galaxy

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Douglas Costa to score - Yes