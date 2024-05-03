The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders lock horns with an impressive Los Angeles Galaxy side in an important encounter at the Lumen Field on Sunday.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Seattle Sounders are currently in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled so far this season. The Sounders edged Philadelphia Union to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Austin FC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles Galaxy are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 17 matches apiece out of the 47 matches played between the two teams.

Los Angeles Galaxy won their previous game against Seattle Sounders in MLS by a 1-0 margin and managed to end a winless run of 11 matches on the trot against the Sounders.

Seattle Sounders won their second match of the season by a 3-2 margin against Philadelphia Union and have scored eight goals in their two victories so far.

Los Angeles Galaxy's 2-0 defeat against Austin FC in MLS last week ended a run of 18 matches on the trot with at least one goal scored.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have been fairly impressive this season and will be hurting from their defeat against Austin FC. The likes of Dejan Joveljc and Riqui Puig can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Seattle Sounders have been surprisingly poor this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-3 Los Angeles Galaxy

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dejan Joveljic to score - Yes