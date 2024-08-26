Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2024

Seattle Sounders will host Los Angeles at Lumen Field on Wednesday in the semifinals of the 2024 US Open Cup. The home side are enjoying a solid run of results and will be looking to build on that as they return to Open Cup semifinals this week for the first time since 2014.

They faced Sacramento Republic in the previous round of the cup competition and picked up a 2-1 win over the USL Championship side featuring first-half strikes from Josh Atencio and Jordan Morris.

Los Angeles' brilliant Leagues Cup campaign came to a disappointing end as they lost 3-1 to Columbus Crew in the final on Sunday. They will be looking to quickly bounce back from that defeat. They beat New Mexico United 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the US Open Cup last month with goals from three different players including 18-year-old David Martinez.

Their last appearance at this stage of the competition came back in 2018 when they faced Houston Dynamo at the Shell Energy Stadium, losing the game on penalties.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 meetings between Seattle and Los Angeles. The home side have won just five of those games while the visitors have won 12 times. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last five games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last nine.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Only two of the Sounders' eight league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Prediction

Seattle have won three of their last four games and 10 of their last 13. They have won all but three of their last 11 games on home turf and will be hopeful of a positive result here as well.

Los Angeles' latest result ended a four-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have had the upper hand in this fixture of late and should extend that run this week.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 0-3 Los Angeles

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Los Angeles to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

