Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023

Seattle Sounders welcome reigning champions Los Angeles to Lumen Field in the MLS Western Conference on Saturday (March 18).

The hosts are in third place in the Western Conference, winning two of their three games. Seattle kicked off their campaign with back-to-back wins without conceding but fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at Cincinnati on March 12.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, have won their first two games. They beat New England Revolution 4-0 at home on Monday (March 13), thanks to Denis Bouanga's brace and an assist.

They're coming off a 2-1 defeat at LD Alajuelense in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 on Thursday (March 16) but advanced to the next round with a 4-2 aggregate win.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two West Coast rivals have squared off 15 times across competitions, with Seattle trailing 7-5.

Three of their last five meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

LAFC have scored at least twice in their last five MLS outings, which have seen over 2.5 goals, and they have gone unbeaten in these games as well.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the Western Conference, conceding just once in three games.

Interestingly, both of Seattle's wins this season have come at home.

The Sounders are unbeaten in their last five home meetings against LAFC, winning four times.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Prediction

Seattle are winless in their last three meetings against LA, with two of the meetings taking place at the BMO Stadium. The Sounders have scored six unanswered goals in two home games this season.

LAFC will play their fourth game in eight days, so fatigue could be a factor. Manager Steve Cherundolo has rotated his squad well during this busy schedule, but a trip to Seattle will present a stern challenge.

Both teams have looked defensively solid this season, so a low-scoring stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-1 LA

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Morris to score or assist any time - Yes

