Seattle Sounders vs Louisville City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 9th 2024

Seattle Sounders will face Louisville City at Lumen Field on Thursday in the last 32 of the 2024 US Open Cup campaign. The home side have endured a poor start to their MLS campaign and will hope they can find better luck in the domestic cup this week.

They played out a goalless draw against LA Galaxy in their last match and perhaps deserved more from the game after being the more adventurous side in attack but failed to find the cutting edge required in the final third.

Seattle Sounders faced the Galaxy at this stage of the competition last season, losing 3-1 and will be targeting victory this time around.

Louisville City, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the cup tournament on Thursday. They faced third-tier outfit Greenville Triumph in the previous round of the competition, picking up a 3-1 win featuring goals from three different players in a dominant display at the Lynn Family Stadium.

The visitors beat Detroit City on penalties in their last appearance at this stage of the US Open Cup and will be looking to replicate a similar showing against top-flight opposition this Thursday.

Seattle Sounders vs Louisville City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Seattle and Louisville.

The two sides faced off for the first time in a friendly clash last February which the hosts won 2-1.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in their last two matches after managing just one in their previous five.

Only one of the Sounders' five league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Louisville are the second-highest-scoring side in the USL Championship this season with a goal tally of 23.

Seattle Sounders vs Louisville City Prediction

Seattle are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings, although they have won just one of their last five matches. They have, however, lost just one of their five home games this season and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Louisville have won their last three games on the bounce and seven of their last eight. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should, however, see the home side come out on top here.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-0 Louisville City

Seattle Sounders vs Louisville City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last seven matches)