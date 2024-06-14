Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th June 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders take on an impressive Minnesota United side in an important clash at the Lumen Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Preview

Minnesota United are in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in impressive form this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table and have been inconsistent this season. The Sounders slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sporting Kansas City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Trending

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have an excellent recent record against Minnesota United and have won 11 out of the last 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Minnesota United's paltry one victory.

Seattle Sounders have won eight of their matches at home against Minnesota United in MLS - the longest such streak by one team against another in the competition.

Seattle Sounders have played out draws in six of their last eight matches at home in MLS and have been held to stalemates in their last three such games.

Minnesota United have lost only one of their last nine matches in the regular season of MLS and played out a 1-1 draw in their previous game in the competition.

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Prediction

Minnesota United have a good squad at their disposal and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The away side can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove in this match.

Seattle Sounders have blown hot and cold over the past year and will need to be at their best this weekend. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-2 Minnesota United

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Morris to score - Yes