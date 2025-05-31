Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st June 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders lock horns with an impressive Minnesota United side in an important encounter at the Lumen Field on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Preview

Minnesota United are currently in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Vancouver Whitecaps last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Sounders edged San Diego FC to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have an excellent recent record against Minnesota United and have won 14 out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Minnesota United's paltry one victory.

Seattle Sounders have won 14 of their 17 matches against Minnesota United in all competitions and have won all their 10 such games at home.

Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last 14 matches at home in all competitions and have won each of their last four games at home.

Minnesota United have lost only two of their last 14 matches away from home in the regular season of MLS in a run dating back to July last year.

Minnesota United have conceded only 10 goals in their last 14 matches away from home.

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Prediction

Minnesota United have stepped up to the plate over the past year and will look to make the most of their recent form. The away side has a good squad at its disposal and has a point to prove going into this game.

Seattle Sounders can pack a punch on their day and have an excellent record in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-2 Minnesota United

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes

